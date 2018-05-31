Police bust man in diesel fuel theft ring thanks to canceled license plate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A canceled license plate lead to a man's arrest for stealing diesel fuel.

Emmanuel Mendez Acuna, 25, of Louisville, was arrested around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Acuna was spotted driving a Ford F-250 with a canceled license plate. A detective recognized the vehicle from surveillance video in the theft of diesel fuel using re-encoded credit cards.

Police found nine re-encoded cards when searching the vehicle, and discovered a fuel tank, pump, and hoses concealed in the truck bed.

Acuna was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of false making or embossing of a credit card and expired registration plates.

