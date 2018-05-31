Hardin County wreck kills woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died after a wreck in Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 2:23 PM Wednesday on Western Kentucky Parkway (WKP) near the 122-mile marker.

Jodi Jenkins, 57, was traveling east on (WKP) when she crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes, KSP said. Jenkins struck a vehicle driven by Jordan Campbell, 24.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD officers guide 'disorderly ducks' to safety following Spaghetti Junction visit

+ Man charged with lying on federal form while buying gun

+ Louisville man allegedly robs dry cleaner with a knife

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office. KSP explained that Campbell refused medical treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.