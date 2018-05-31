Hardin County wreck kills woman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hardin County wreck kills woman

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
KSP Logo (Source: Kentucky State Police) KSP Logo (Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died after a wreck in Hardin County. 

Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 2:23 PM Wednesday on Western Kentucky Parkway (WKP) near the 122-mile marker. 

Jodi Jenkins, 57, was traveling east on (WKP) when she crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes, KSP said. Jenkins struck a vehicle driven by Jordan Campbell, 24. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
LMPD officers guide 'disorderly ducks' to safety following Spaghetti Junction visit
Man charged with lying on federal form while buying gun
Louisville man allegedly robs dry cleaner with a knife

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office. KSP explained that Campbell refused medical treatment. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly