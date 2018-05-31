Woman's body found In Orange County

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police troopers found the body of a female Thursday morning in Orange County.

ISP Sgt. Robert Lambert of the Jasper post confirmed troopers were searching an area in Paoli near Northeast 3rd and Railroad Avenue. This is an area where missing person Kaylea Sue Hickman, 23, was last seen on May 22.

Investigators in say the body was found northeast of that intersection. Lambert told WAVE 3 News they cannot confirm that the body is that of Hickman, nor can they speculate on foul play. There will be an autopsy and further investigation.

