Woman's body found in Orange County, neighbors fear it's missing woman

The woman's body was found near Northeast 3rd St. and Railroad Avenue in Paoli. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Kaylea Sue Hickman was last seen on May 26. (Source: Family photo)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police troopers, Orange County Sheriffs deputies and Paoli police officers found the body of a female Thursday morning in Orange County.

ISP Sgt. Robert Lambert of the Jasper post confirmed officers were searching an area in Paoli near Northeast 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue. This is an area where missing person Kaylea Sue Hickman, 23, was last seen on May 26th.

Police have yet to say the body found is Hickman, but neighbors said they're concerned it is.

"I was in hopes they'd find the poor little thing alive to be honest with you about it because of the two little kids," neighbor David Buyers said. "That's what I was hoping for more than anything."

Buyers said he saw Hickman near the wooded area around the time she went missing.

"They were searching for her," Buyers said. "They stopped here and we told them the last we've seen of her, she went down Railroad Avenue right there. That was the last we've seen of her."

Investigators in say the body was found in a wooded area northeast of that intersection. Lambert told WAVE 3 News they cannot confirm that the body is that of Hickman, nor can they speculate on foul play.

Lambert said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

