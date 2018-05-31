Grayson Co. man accused of assaulting girlfriend, leaving her for dead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Grayson County man has been charged with beating his girlfriend, dragging her with a car and leaving her for dead.

Grayson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 3500 block of Yeaman Road around 1:40 a.m. on Monday. Deputies said they found a woman hiding in some tall grass around an eighth of a mile away from the home with significant injuries.

The victim allegedly told deputies that Joshua Stone, 33, of Caneyville, had punched her in the face, broke her leg then kicked it after he realized it may have been broken. Deputies also said that Stone kicked her in the stomach, believing she may be pregnant.

Stone dragged the woman down the road with his vehicle before she was able to free herself and hide, according to a press release from Sheriff Norman Chaffins. Stone allegedly then drove off.

The woman underwent surgery to fix her leg at University of Louisville Hospital. She also sustained a broken nose, along with bruises and cuts from being dragged by the vehicle.

Stone is wanted for assault, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about Stone's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.

Stone is described as a white male, 5’5” weighing around 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Grayson County Sheriff's Deputies said Stone should be considered dangerous.

