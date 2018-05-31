The Latest: St. Paul archdiocese outlines deal with victims - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: St. Paul archdiocese outlines deal with victims

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis' bankruptcy settlement with clergy abuse victims (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says it will work to expedite payments to victims of clergy sexual abuse, after a $210 million settlement was announced.

The archdiocese agreed to the settlement - the second-largest total payout in the U.S. clergy sexual abuse scandal - as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The bulk of the money comes from insurance carriers, with some also coming from the archdiocese, parishes, a pension fund and some sales of real estate.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda apologized to survivors and said they can expect payments soon after the plan is approved by the court. He says he's grateful to all the victims and survivors who bravely came forward.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of a plan for bankruptcy reorganization.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson says 450 victims of sexual abuse came forward as part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy case.

He says the settlement was reached with the survivors and the archdiocese and includes accountability measures while it also "advances the ball of child protection." The archdiocese is planning to make a statement later Thursday.

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed alleged victims of prior abuse to sue for damages. That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

___

11:30 a.m.

An attorney says the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson says he will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss a "consensual bankruptcy reorganization plan" between the survivors and the archdiocese. His statement didn't put a dollar figure on the settlement.

A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed a settlement was reached. The archdiocese is also planning to hold a news conference Thursday.

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed alleged victims of prior abuse to sue for damages. That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Correction: XGR-Medicaid Expansion story

    Correction: XGR-Medicaid Expansion story

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:16:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:09:34 GMT
    The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.More >>
    The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.More >>

  • Missouri governor took a path less trod to win, lose office

    Missouri governor took a path less trod to win, lose office

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:56:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:09:20 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...
    When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.More >>
    When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.More >>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:36:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:08:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly