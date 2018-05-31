Storms with high winds leave 50,000 without power in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Severe storms raking southern Indiana have left more than 50,000 electricity customers without service.

Duke Energy reported more than 46,000 customers without service Thursday afternoon, including more than 15,000 in Monroe County, where Bloomington is located.

Vectren reported more than 5,600 customers without service.

The National Weather Service reported the storm downed trees, blocking some roads. It says a trained spotter reported a wind gust estimated at 60 mph near Columbus

Evansville police told WFIE-TV that a semi was blown overt on U.S. 41 in the city, causing two minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.