Ex-USA Gymnastics head Steve Penny to attend Senate hearing - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ex-USA Gymnastics head Steve Penny to attend Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny is scheduled to appear before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to face questioning about the sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Rhonda Faehn, the former women's program director, is scheduled to appear. So is Lou Anna Simon, the former president at Michigan State, where Nassar also worked.

It's a rescheduled hearing from last week. It was postponed because Penny didn't agree to appear and former team coordinator Martha Karolyi said she couldn't attend because of health reasons. Karolyi is not on the witness list for Tuesday's hearing.

Penny stepped down in March 2017. He's named as a defendant in a number of lawsuits by Olympic gymnasts who were abused by Nassar.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • St. Paul archdiocese to pay $210M to clergy abuse victims

    St. Paul archdiocese to pay $210M to clergy abuse victims

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:37:04 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:28:56 GMT
    The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.More >>
    The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.More >>

  • All business: Spelling bee finalists cut out distractions

    All business: Spelling bee finalists cut out distractions

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:07:34 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:28:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...
    After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.More >>
    After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.More >>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:36:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly