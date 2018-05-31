Benton, KY man charged in deadly shooting of man suspected of stealing

A Benton, Kentucky man is facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting early Thursday, May 31.

According to the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Scale Road after a report of someone stealing Anhydrous Ammonia and a shooting.

Investigators learned that there had been a report of stealing the ammonia on May 30. The suspect took off on an ATV.

On Thursday morning around 3:40 a.m., the ATV was heard again and a resident took his .38 pistol and fired two shots.

The man on the ATV took off and then stopped. After checking on the driver, the man found the driver was hit. When first responders arrived, the man had died.

Kelly Raymond Allen, 28, was arrested for reckless homicide. The investigation is continuing through the sheriff's office.

The coroner's office is working to identify the man who died. An autopsy was completed on Thursday.

