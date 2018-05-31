Ribbon cutting held for new Love's

The station will employee about 53 people and has a Hardee's attached (WFIE)

There's a new stop for road trips on I-69. The Love's ribbon cutting was on Thursday.

The station will employee about 53 people and has a Hardee's attached.

The Hanson Mayor and members of the chamber of commerce were also in attendance.

"Love's becomes a draw to traveling customers and professional drivers. We'll be added to their fuel stops," Love's GM Wade Embree said. "We'll see a lot more drivers spending money here in the community, and everyone benefits from that."

Love's is located at the Hanson exit just off I 69.

Last Thursday was Love's official first day.

