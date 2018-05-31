Metrosafe gets 445 calls in 2 hours; weather affects thousands in S. Indiana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers and storms barreling through WAVE Country on Thursday left plenty of destruction in their wakes.

Metrosafe reported that 445 calls came into the center between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. today. The average during those times on a normal Thursday is 170 calls.

Of the 445 calls, 308 were calls to 911 compared to an average of 111 on a normal Thursday.

The breakdown of calls and services was:

Transformer fire: 7

Trees down: 36

Tree on building: 3

Wires down and arcing: 14

Wires down imminent risk: 30

Low hanging wires: 6

Wires in trees: 5

Duke Energy reported that thousands of people were without power in Southern Indiana as of 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The breakdown of the number of customers affected and outages per county was:

Clark County: 1,947 customers affected, 55 outage locations

Floyd County: 1,469 customers affected, 21 outage locations

Jefferson County (IN): 1,456 customers affected, 36 outage locations

Jennings County: 967 customers affected, 30 outage locations

Scott County: 464 customers affected, 16 outage locations

Washington County: 4,612 customers affected, 14 outage locations

