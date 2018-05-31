Charges brought after techs find child porn on S. Indiana man's computer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A Charlestown man is facing prison time after computer service workers discovered child pornography on his computer.

64-year-old Vernon Webb is facing child exploitation and possession of child pornography charges.

Computer service technicians working on his computer were recovering and backing up files Webb had requested, according to court documents. The workers opened the files to ensure they transferred had transferred correctly when they found multiple pornographic videos.

Police were called and found folders on Webb’s computer titled “boys” and “kids”, showing multiple videos of young boys in sexual acts.

Webb told police he had downloaded and viewed hundreds of child pornography videos over the past few years. He told police he knew it was illegal and thought the boys in some of the videos to be around 10- or 11-years-old, court documents show.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said they need to hold people accountable for crimes like this, even when the person isn't making or producing the pornography themselves.

"The early evidence is that it was simply located on the internet and downloaded. But even under those circumstances, children are victimized in the production of that material. And every time individuals consume that material, it just creates more of a demand for it and causes more children to be victimized,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Both the child exploitation and possession of child pornography charges are level 5 felonies and carry a possible sentence of up to six years in prison each.

