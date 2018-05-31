WAVE Country 3rd grader's art skills result in $1,000 scholarship win

Luke Nobers along with his family and David Lawhorn of KESPT. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville third-grader won $1,000 in college savings Thursday afternoon.

Luke Nobers, a third-grade student at Bowen Elementary School, won the money after he submitted a drawing to the “Dream Out Loud Challenge," according to a release.

The challenge invited any student ranging from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade to submit an original poem, drawing, video, or essay answering the question, “How will I change the world after college?”

Nobers’ winning submission was a picture depicting himself helping on a farm, constructing a house, manning the controls for a space mission, and tutoring a sick child in a hospital.

“Saving for college is important to consider while children are young, and families have plenty of time to save,” David Lawhorn, KESPT program manager, said. “Not only does Dream Out Loud foster those important conversations, but it encourages Kentucky students to consider the ways a college education can help them pursue successful careers.”

A ceremony was held for Nobers at Bowen Elementary on Thursday around 2 p.m.

