Nonprofit provides temporary ramps for those in need

One Owensboro non-profit is helping people who are on-the-mend to get in and out of their houses a little easier.

Many of us take ramps for granted, but what happens when you need a ramp temporarily? Wendell Foster is offering that service starting this week.

The state was given funding for the portable ramps and Wendell Foster was chosen as one of the 14 distribution sites in Kentucky.

"They're called suitcase ramps, so they're folded up to be more portable," Assistant Technology Specialist Jana Billingsley said.

The state is also offering permanent ramp kits to residents, but you'd have to submit your applications through them. Wendell Foster has a limited number of temporary ramps to hand out.

You can keep the ramps for up to six months, and Wendell Foster says it already had some takers.

"We've already gotten several phone calls, so apparently there is a great need out there," Billingsley said.

There is an application to fill out before getting a temporary ramp.

Administrators at Wendell Foster say be patient with the process. It could take about a week to get your temporary ramp, but they'll make sure to get it to you.

If you would like to apply for a ramp, call Wendell Foster at (270) 683-4517 for more information.

