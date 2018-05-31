Jonathan Hardin, ex-JCPS resource officer, cleared of all charge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jonathan Hardin, ex-JCPS resource officer, cleared of all charges

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Jonathan Hardin (Source: WAVE 3 News archives) Jonathan Hardin (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer who worked as a JCPS school resource officer was acquitted of assault and wanton endangerment charges stemming from an altercation with a student in 2015. 

Jonathan Hardin was accused of using a choke hold on a 13-year-old student at Olmsted Academy North.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. The video showed a student, who was a football player, bump his shoulder into Hardin, who fell to the ground, then got up and lifted the student off the ground by his neck for several seconds before releasing him. The video also showed the student fall to the ground, unconscious. When the boy woke up, his vision was blurry. The student suffered a brain injury due to the assault. 

But a jury just returned a not-guilty verdict at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

The student, who WAVE 3 News is not identifying, testified this week that he considered himself "buddies" with Hardin, and that he didn't mean to knock him to the ground. The boy is now 17 years old.

