Crash closes US 62/US 641 interchange in Marshall Co., KY

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi was hauling lumber and has a fuel leak.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

All lanes of US 62 and US 641 are blocked. Drivers could detour via the Purchase Parkway, Interstate 24 and KY 453.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.