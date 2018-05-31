Crash closes US 62/US 641 interchange in Marshall Co., KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash closes US 62/US 641 interchange in Marshall Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi was hauling lumber and has a fuel leak. 

All lanes of US 62 and US 641 are blocked. Drivers could detour via the Purchase Parkway, Interstate 24 and KY 453. 

