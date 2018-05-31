Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final unclear - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final unclear

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, of Russia, winces as he is checked by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals pm Wednesday, M... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, of Russia, winces as he is checked by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals pm Wednesday, M...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, of Russia, winces after a check by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup on Finals Wednesday, May 30, 201... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, of Russia, winces after a check by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup on Finals Wednesday, May 30, 201...

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Capitals coach Barry Trotz says he has no update on injured center Evgeny Kuznetsov or his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kuznetsov left in the first period of Game 2 Wednesday night clutching his left arm after taking a hit from Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and did not return.

On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Trotz called Kuznetsov day-to-day. He says he might have an update Friday when the Capitals are scheduled to return to practice.

Kuznetsov is Washington's leading scorer in the playoffs with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists in 21 games.

Game 3 is Saturday night, and the series is tied at a game apiece.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:06:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:08:22 GMT
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:08:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:36:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:07:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly