IU football schedule announcements

FIVE IU FOOTBALL KICK TIMES, FUTURE SCHEDULE UPDATES ANNOUNCED

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Athletics and the Big Ten announced five kickoff times this afternoon, including the Oct. 13 Homecoming game against Iowa. The five games are listed below:



Saturday, Sept. 8: Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 15: Ball State at Indiana, Noon ET, BTN

Saturday, Oct. 6: Indiana at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET OR 4 p.m. ET, Network TBA

Saturday, Oct. 13: Iowa at Indiana, Noon ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 26: Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET, FS1



IU hosts Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 20. The game will be televised by ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 and kickoff will be determined at a later date.



It was announced this morning that Indiana will open the 2018 campaign with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Florida International. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.



Tickets for the Hoosiers seven home games are available by clicking here, by phone at 1-866-IUSPORTS or in person at the Assembly Hall Ticket Office. Indiana will welcome Virginia (Sept. 8), Ball State (Sept. 15), Michigan State (Sept. 22), Iowa (Oct. 13 – Homecoming), Penn State (Oct. 20), Maryland (Nov. 10) and Purdue (Nov. 24).



IU FOOTBALL SCHEDULING UPDATES

Indiana Athletics also announced this afternoon changes to future football schedules.



2019, 2022: The Hoosiers will host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7, 2019. Their previously scheduled home game against Western Kentucky has moved to Sept. 17, 2022.



2022: The Idaho home game has moved from Sept. 17, 2022 to Sept. 10, 2022.



2022, 2024: The Charlotte home game has moved from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 28, 2024.



2024: IU will host Florida International on Aug. 31, 2024. This game replaces last year's cancelation due to Hurricane Irma.



Future Schedules

2019

Aug. 31 – vs. Ball State (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Sept. 7 – Eastern Illinois

Sept. 14 – Ohio State

Sept. 21 – Connecticut

Sept. 28 – at Michigan State

Oct. 12 – Rutgers (Homecoming)

Oct. 19 – at Maryland

Oct. 26 – at Nebraska

Nov. 2 – Northwestern

Nov. 16 – at Penn State

Nov. 23 – Michigan

Nov. 30 – at Purdue

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game



2020

Sept. 5 – at Wisconsin

Sept. 12 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 19 – Ball State

Sept. 26 – at Connecticut

Oct. 10 – Maryland

Oct. 17 – at Rutgers

Oct. 24 – Michigan State

Oct. 31 – Penn State

Nov. 7 – at Ohio State

Nov. 14 – Illinois

Nov. 21 – at Michigan

Nov. 28 – Purdue

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game



2021

Sept. 4 – at Iowa

Sept. 11 – Idaho

Sept. 18 – Cincinnati

Sept. 25 – at Western Kentucky

Oct. 2 – at Maryland

Oct. 9 – Michigan

Oct. 16 – Rutgers

Oct. 30 – at Penn State

Nov. 6 – Ohio State

Nov. 13 – at Michigan State

Nov. 20 – Minnesota

Nov. 27 – at Purdue

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game



2022

Sept. 10 – Idaho

Sept. 17 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 24 – at Cincinnati



2023

Sept. 9 – UMass

Sept. 16 – vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Sept. 23 – Charlotte



2024

Aug. 31 – Florida International

Sept. 7 – at Louisville

Sept. 28 – Charlotte



2025

Sept. 6 – Louisville

Sept. 13 – Indiana State



2027

Sept. 11 – Indiana State

