IU football schedule announcements

FIVE IU FOOTBALL KICK TIMES, FUTURE SCHEDULE UPDATES ANNOUNCED
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Athletics and the Big Ten announced five kickoff times this afternoon, including the Oct. 13 Homecoming game against Iowa. The five games are listed below:
Saturday, Sept. 8: Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 15: Ball State at Indiana, Noon ET, BTN
Saturday, Oct. 6: Indiana at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET OR 4 p.m. ET, Network TBA
Saturday, Oct. 13: Iowa at Indiana, Noon ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 26: Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET, FS1
IU hosts Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 20. The game will be televised by ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 and kickoff will be determined at a later date.
It was announced this morning that Indiana will open the 2018 campaign with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Florida International. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Tickets for the Hoosiers seven home games are available by clicking here, by phone at 1-866-IUSPORTS or in person at the Assembly Hall Ticket Office. Indiana will welcome Virginia (Sept. 8), Ball State (Sept. 15), Michigan State (Sept. 22), Iowa (Oct. 13 – Homecoming), Penn State (Oct. 20), Maryland (Nov. 10) and Purdue (Nov. 24).
IU FOOTBALL SCHEDULING UPDATES
Indiana Athletics also announced this afternoon changes to future football schedules.
2019, 2022: The Hoosiers will host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7, 2019. Their previously scheduled home game against Western Kentucky has moved to Sept. 17, 2022.
2022: The Idaho home game has moved from Sept. 17, 2022 to Sept. 10, 2022.
2022, 2024: The Charlotte home game has moved from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 28, 2024.
2024: IU will host Florida International on Aug. 31, 2024. This game replaces last year's cancelation due to Hurricane Irma.
Future Schedules
2019
Aug. 31 – vs. Ball State (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 7 – Eastern Illinois
Sept. 14 – Ohio State
Sept. 21 – Connecticut
Sept. 28 – at Michigan State
Oct. 12 – Rutgers (Homecoming)
Oct. 19 – at Maryland
Oct. 26 – at Nebraska
Nov. 2 – Northwestern
Nov. 16 – at Penn State
Nov. 23 – Michigan
Nov. 30 – at Purdue
Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
2020
Sept. 5 – at Wisconsin
Sept. 12 – Western Kentucky
Sept. 19 – Ball State
Sept. 26 – at Connecticut
Oct. 10 – Maryland
Oct. 17 – at Rutgers
Oct. 24 – Michigan State
Oct. 31 – Penn State
Nov. 7 – at Ohio State
Nov. 14 – Illinois
Nov. 21 – at Michigan
Nov. 28 – Purdue
Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game
2021
Sept. 4 – at Iowa
Sept. 11 – Idaho
Sept. 18 – Cincinnati
Sept. 25 – at Western Kentucky
Oct. 2 – at Maryland
Oct. 9 – Michigan
Oct. 16 – Rutgers
Oct. 30 – at Penn State
Nov. 6 – Ohio State
Nov. 13 – at Michigan State
Nov. 20 – Minnesota
Nov. 27 – at Purdue
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
2022
Sept. 10 – Idaho
Sept. 17 – Western Kentucky
Sept. 24 – at Cincinnati
2023
Sept. 9 – UMass
Sept. 16 – vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23 – Charlotte
2024
Aug. 31 – Florida International
Sept. 7 – at Louisville
Sept. 28 – Charlotte
2025
Sept. 6 – Louisville
Sept. 13 – Indiana State
2027
Sept. 11 – Indiana State
Official release from IU sports information
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.