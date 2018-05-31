New Albany High senior named 2018 Presidential Scholar

Knable was one of three students in Indiana to be named a presidential scholar. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

Harrison Knable said he was shocked when he found out he was named a presidential scholar. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Millions of kids will graduate high school around the country this year. But just 161 students are being recognized nationally for their level of academics, including New Albany high school senior Harrison Knable.

Knable has always stood out among his class. He said he thought landing a perfect ACT score would be the highlight of his academic career here. But then came a new title - presidential scholar.

Like most high school seniors, Harrison Knable said he feels ready for life after high school.

"Very excited to get out of here," Knable said. "It's been a great time at New Albany High school but when people say high school flies by, I have to disagree with you."

Testing and schoolwork come easy to him. Still, he said, it came as a surprise finding out he'd been nominated as a presidential scholar back in February.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE Country 3rd grader's art skills result in $1,000 scholarship win

+ What will the JCPS appeal process be like?

+ Storms with high winds leave 50,000 without power in Indiana

"I thought it was really, really cool to be nominated. I thought there's no way on Earth I'd actually get it," Knable said.

Then came the email with "congratulations" in the title.

"And I thought, 'there's no way. No, no, no,'" he said. “And I looked through the list and I saw I did get it. And I was shocked.”

Out of the thousands nominated, Knable is one of three students in Indiana named to the elite rank of 2018 presidential scholar. 161 students in the U.S. were chosen for the honor.

"The biggest thing for me was to be able to represent southern Indiana as a whole and show that we're on the same level as Indianapolis and northern Indiana," Knable said.

Despite the title, Knable remained modest about the elite rank he's now a part of. He told us it hasn't really sunk in just yet.

"You know, aside from people telling me 'congratulations,' they're really hasn't been too much of it yet," Knable said. "But I do believe when I get to D.C. and I see all the other high caliber people that have also got it, which I think I have no place being in the same place as them, I think that's when it will set in."

The credit really goes to his parents and to his teachers who have gotten him here, he said. And now, he said he’s prepared for what's next, studying business at Indiana University in the fall.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"I feel ready, more than anything," Knable said.

The stand-out student told WAVE 3 News he's ready for the next chapters in his life - college, then law school and possibly, a life in politics.

"It's obviously subject to change," Knable said. "And I'm only 18, so I'm just a kid saying this but I would love to be Governor or Senator for the state of Indiana one day. One day, that's my end game. Ultimate dream is to be able to help the people in that capacity."

Together with 160 other standout students from around the country, Knable will travel to Washington D.C. on June 24 to officially become a presidential scholar.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.