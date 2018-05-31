Paducah officials investigating two "suspicious" downtown fires

Just 161 students are being recognized nationally for their level of academics, including New Albany high school senior Harrison Knable.More >>
Just 161 students are being recognized nationally for their level of academics, including New Albany high school senior Harrison Knable.More >>
A former LMPD officer who worked as a JCPS school resource officer was acquitted of assault and wanton endangerment charges stemming from an altercation with a student in 2015.More >>
A former LMPD officer who worked as a JCPS school resource officer was acquitted of assault and wanton endangerment charges stemming from an altercation with a student in 2015.More >>
Webb told police he had downloaded and viewed hundreds of child pornography videos over the past few years. He told police he knew it was illegal and thought the boys in some of the videos to be around 10- or 11-years-old, court documents show.More >>
Webb told police he had downloaded and viewed hundreds of child pornography videos over the past few years. He told police he knew it was illegal and thought the boys in some of the videos to be around 10- or 11-years-old, court documents show.More >>
Luke Nobers, a third-grade student at Bowen Elementary School, won the money after he submitted a drawing to the “Dream Out Loud Challenge," according to a release.More >>
Luke Nobers, a third-grade student at Bowen Elementary School, won the money after he submitted a drawing to the “Dream Out Loud Challenge," according to a release.More >>
Metrosafe reported that 445 calls came into the center between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. today. The average during those times on a normal Thursday is 170 calls.More >>
Metrosafe reported that 445 calls came into the center between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. today. The average during those times on a normal Thursday is 170 calls.More >>