Adopted Owensboro man reunited with family 68 years later

"I got to the top of the escalator, and I looked down, and there were probably 30 people at the bottom with a big banner saying welcome to the family Nick and Yvonne," Hetman said (Source: Yvonne Hummel)

An incredible reunion story of a 68-year-old Owensboro man discovering he had siblings he never knew existed. Nick Hetman was adopted at just 3-days-old. But it wasn't until now that he started to search for his birth family.

About a month ago, Nick Hetman was living a perfectly normal life. He had a loving family and he was happily engaged to his fiancé Yvonne Hummel. One day, Hummel decided to ask Hetman a question that changed his life.

"I asked him if he wanted to do 23 and Me and he was like, 'No, no, I don't have any interest in doing that,'" Hummel said.

"I never did it because I had a great family," Hetman said. "And I always figured there was a reason I was given up for adoption, I never wanted to interfere with somebody's life. I certainly didn't want to raise any bad memories if there were any."

But with some persuasion, Hummel ordered a DNA kit for her and Hetman.

Just a few weeks later, they got their results and Hetman learned he had three siblings and two half-siblings.

"He said 'Well I'm just not sure I believe in that. That stuff's hocus pocus,'" Hummel said. "And I said, it's DNA! It's science! You can't fake it!"

Hummel encouraged Hetman to reach out to them, and after a few phone conversations with his siblings, he booked a flight to Reno to meet them.

"I got to the top of the escalator, and I looked down, and there were probably 30 people at the bottom with a big banner saying welcome to the family Nick and Yvonne," Hetman said. "And that's when the tears hit. It finally hit me that this was real."

Hetman says that moment has since changed his life, and he and Hummel spent the entire Memorial Day weekend with his newfound family.

"This is just the start of something," Hetman said.

"It's like they're all trying to make up for lost time," Hummel said.

They both said the chemistry and similarities were unbelievable.

"I've got a wonderful, loving family," Hetman said. "This has just extended it."

They both know this reunion was above their power.

"I don't deserve the credit," Hummel said. "23 and Me doesn't deserve the credit. This is really a God thing. He has a plan and it's perfect."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.