New Albany: Ground broken for Underground Railroad Gardens

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Today, a ground breaking for new gardens at the Town Clock Church in New Albany. The Underground Railroad Gardens will help tell the story of the church's history to future generations.

On Thursday morning, elected officials, church and Friends of the Town Clock Church members broke ground on the Underground Railroad Gardens.

The gardens will be in the rear of the church at 301 E. Main Street. They will include a gazebo with the old cupola that was on the church tower for 100 years before the steeple was added two years ago, plus an amphitheater and works of art that help tell the church's story.

"It will help students understand what this riverfront was like in the 1850s," Friends of the Town Clock Church Treasurer Jerry Finn said of the gardens.

"Hope its a place where people can come and reflect on what's going on in our own world and how we need to stand up and fight against injustice just like the early settlers in New Albany did, members of the congregation."

Completed in 1852, the Town Clock Church structure was connected to the Underground Railroad. The building served as a beacon of hope to freedom-seekers across the river.

According to their website, it was a connecting point between cities in a slave state and a free state -- and a safe haven on a long journey to freedom.

Each year, 1,000 fifth-graders tour the church to learn about the Underground Railroad and the role the church played in helping freedom seekers. Now, students will have a place to eat lunch and gather, Finn said.

The back of the church led directly to the river at one point, before the floodwall was constructed and the Portland Ferry docked nearby.

Future updates to the church will include a replica 12-light gasolier, which once hung in the sanctuary, and new carpet, Finn said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.