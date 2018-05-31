Votes re-certified in recanvass following Alvarez's death; lawsuit filed

The recanvassing yielded no changes in Tuesday's results as of Thursday afternoon, and the totals of the previous counts were re-certified.More >>
The recanvassing yielded no changes in Tuesday's results as of Thursday afternoon, and the totals of the previous counts were re-certified.More >>
A former LMPD officer who worked as a JCPS school resource officer was acquitted of assault and wanton endangerment charges stemming from an altercation with a student in 2015.More >>
A former LMPD officer who worked as a JCPS school resource officer was acquitted of assault and wanton endangerment charges stemming from an altercation with a student in 2015.More >>
Indiana State Police troopers found the body while searching an area in Paoli near Northeast 3rd and Railroad Avenue.More >>
Indiana State Police troopers found the body while searching an area in Paoli near Northeast 3rd and Railroad Avenue.More >>
On Thursday morning, elected officials, church and Friends of the Town Clock Church members broke ground on the Underground Railroad Gardens in New Albany.More >>
On Thursday morning, elected officials, church and Friends of the Town Clock Church members broke ground on the Underground Railroad Gardens in New Albany.More >>
Just 161 students are being recognized nationally for their level of academics, including New Albany high school senior Harrison Knable.More >>
Just 161 students are being recognized nationally for their level of academics, including New Albany high school senior Harrison Knable.More >>