Storms take down trees, damage WAVE Country neighborhoods

The landlord of this home on Bon Air Avenue said the damage extends to the first floor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LG&E said more than 3,000 customers were without power during peak outage times. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The damages to a house near Bowman Field will displace two residents. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Storms ripped through Louisville on Thursday afternoon causing a tree to come toppling down, smashing in the roof of a home near Bowman Field. The damage outside was astonishing and the mess inside has displaced two renters.

“I didn't think it was this bad, but it's bad,” landlord Rita Carson said.

Carson said inside the damage extends to the first floor of the home. She does not know how long it will take to fix the house but her tenants will be temporarily displaced.

More trees throughout Jefferson County crashed down on other homes, roads, and power lines.

“If you identify a wire down, stay away from it and assume that any wire down is an active wire,” LG&E Spokesperson Natasha Collins said.

Collins said there were over 300 wires down after the storm. 3,200 LG&E customers were without power during the peak outage time.

Winds reached as high as 65 miles per hour as the storms moved through WAVE Country.

“It shook, it boomed, and I got in the tub because I didn't know if it was actually a tornado,” Bullitt County resident Karen Bruener said.

Bruener lives in Hebron Estates and remembered the tornado that devastated Bullitt County in 1996. The National Weather Service has not surveyed the area and has not confirmed the presence of a tornado in the area.

Hebron Estates experienced several downed trees but no injuries were reported. The mess was quickly cleaned up and other neighbors said it was a scary 30 seconds.

“It was so quick when it hit and then it was gone," neighbor Ron Compton said. "It is just one of those things you have to deal with."

Collins said it is extremely important to report any down wires to LG&E at (502) 589-1444.

