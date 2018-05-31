Corydon Elementary PTO secretary accused of stealing thousands from organization

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The secretary for the Corydon Elementary Parent Teacher Organization has been arrested after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization.

Tami Herrold turned herself in Thursday on felony theft charges. Police said she stole $57,000 over the course of two years. But the PTO just discovered the theft a couple of weeks ago.

The money was meant to help elementary students before it was stolen.

“It's important for everyone to realize that the PTO does a lot for our schools,” Detective Nick Smith of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said. “They do a lot for our kids, a lot of which people probably don't know. It's all money that's raised within the community and here the PTO is devastated by what's taken place.”

Herrold has bonded out of jail.

Prosecutors are seeking restitution in hopes she’ll have to repay the money.

