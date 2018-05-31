Opioids infiltrate ranks of organ donors

Veronica Jecker died from "drug intoxication," and her organs were donated. (Source: Carrie Parsley)

KODA said that 32 of the 160 people who donated organs between Jan. 2017 to May 2018 died of "drug intoxication." (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Opioid crisis is so pervasive in Kentucky and southern Indiana that 20 percent of organ donations are now coming from people who died from drug abuse. That is 6 and one half percentage points higher than last year's national average.

According to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), 160 people donated organs in Kentucky from the beginning of January 2017 to the end of May 2018. 32 of the donors died from circumstances described as “drug intoxication.”

One of those cases was Veronica Jecker, 22.

“She always wanted to do for other people,” Veronica’s mother, Carrie Parsley said. “She would give you anything if you asked her for it.”

Parsley said she believes her daughter had struggled privately with opioid addiction for years before dying in July from an overdose of fentanyl and heroin.

“We had never heard of Veronica and heroin in the same sentence," Parsley said. "It was a total shock."

Veronica's organs were transplanted into three people including a 13-year-old girl who was in need of a liver.

“She was able to help somebody else. It's what she did best,” Parsley said.

Doctors described the typical opioid affected donors as between the ages of 17 and 35. Veronica was 22.

“Most of the time the question I always get is, 'am I going to become a drug addict if I take this type of an organ?'” Dr. Christopher Jones, Director of UofL and Jewish Hospitals Transplant Services said. “You can use hearts, you can use lungs, kidneys, liver. Pancreases, we use all the time,” Jones said.

The list also includes eyes, skin, even hands. Only the intestines, which can absorb the drugs, are off limits, Jones said.

