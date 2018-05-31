Man arrested, charged with assault in Greenwood Avenue shooting

Police said Hugh Bell, 22, was arrested on Thursday.More >>
The Opioid crisis is so pervasive in Kentucky and southern Indiana that 20 percent of organ donations are now coming from people who died from drug abuse.More >>
Indiana State Police troopers found the body while searching an area in Paoli near Northeast 3rd and Railroad Avenue.More >>
Winds topped out over 60 MPH in several places Thursday afternoon and after a brief break this evening from thunderstorms we’ll see additional rainfall overnight.More >>
The damage outside a home near Bowman Field was astonishing and the mess inside has displaced two renters.More >>
