Man arrested, charged with assault in Greenwood Avenue shooting

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Greenwood Ave at 2:07 p.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on May 29.

Police said Hugh Bell, 22, was arrested on Thursday.

Bell was identified by a co-defendant as the person who fired shots in the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue from the passenger side of the vehicle, according to an arrest report. The victim, and other occupied houses, were struck multiple times during the course of the shooting.

Police said Bell and the co-defendant were stopped by detectives shortly after the shooting. Bell fled from the vehicle with the weapon used in the shooting, according to the arrest report. The gun has not been recovered.

Bell has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

