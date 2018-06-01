Suspect in TN deputy's killing in custody - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in TN deputy's killing in custody

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Steven Wiggins was in custody. He is supected of killing a Dickson County, TN, sheriff's deputy. (Source: TBI/Twitter) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Steven Wiggins was in custody. He is supected of killing a Dickson County, TN, sheriff's deputy. (Source: TBI/Twitter)

DICKSON COUNTY, TN (RNN) – The dayslong search for a man wanted in the killing of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy ended early Friday morning.

Steven Wiggins was arrested by Tennessee State Trooper Kevin Burch along a road in Hickman County, west of Nashville.

The trooper was out on patrol when he saw a man along a wood line who met Wiggins description, Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Dereck Stewart said.

The trooper drew his weapon and told him to get on the ground. The suspect was taken into custody "without incident," according to Steward.

Wiggins is being treated for "non-serious" injuries at a local hospital. He'll be booked once he's released.

Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was shot to death Wednesday while responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

“This has been a trying week for each of us,” Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said, breaking into tears at times.

"Great job performed by the men and women of local, state & federal law enforcement, National Guard Reserve, media and our citizens," Stewart said. "Due to the professional, never quit approach to how you conducted yourselves Steve Wiggins was located and arrested. I am very proud of everyone."

Wiggins had been on the state's top 10 most wanted list, and a reward for information leading to his arrest had recently been increased to $46,000.

Erika Castro-Miles is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting. Officials said she ran from authorities after Baker was killed and hid under a house before being arrested.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

