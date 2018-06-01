Zverev, Dimitrov seek breakthroughs at French Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Zverev, Dimitrov seek breakthroughs at French Open

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro serves against France's Julien Benneteau during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro serves against France's Julien Benneteau during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

PARIS (AP) - Play has started under overcast skies at the French Open with second-seeded Alexander Zverev and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov both bidding to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Zverev is on Court Philippe Chatrier against Damir Dzumhur, a 26th-seeded Bosnian who is trying to reach the fourth round of any major for the first time.

Dimitrov is playing left-hander Fernando Verdasco on Court 1.

In the women's draw, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki will play French wild-card entry Pauline Parmentier on Chatrier.

Also up later is Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, against 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 5:47 AM EDT2018-06-01 09:47:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:06:57 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-01 09:18:00 GMT
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>

  • Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:06:06 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:50:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...More >>
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly