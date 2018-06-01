Utility pole, power lines down blocking section of Old Mayfield Rd.

A section of Old Mayfield road is blocked by a utility pole and power line (Source: KYTC)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a utility pole and lines down that are blocking KY 994/Old Mayfield Road near 8155 Old Mayfield Road.

This was at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 1 along KY 994/Old Mayfield Road about half way between the Freemont community and the railroad crossing.

Due to other utility calls, it will likely be 5 to 6 hours before utility crews can get to the site to restore power.

A self-detour is available at KY 348/Lovelaceville-Florence Station Rd, KY 1014/Houser Road and KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road.

