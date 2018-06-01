Couple thank youth football team that rescued them from car - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Couple thank youth football team that rescued them from car

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - A couple rescued from an overturned SUV had an emotional reunion with members of a youth football team from Idaho who saved them.

The Boise Black Knights sprang into action when Alan and Margaret Hardman's vehicle rolled over in front of the team's vans south of Jordan Valley, Oregon, on Tuesday. The Hardman's, both 65, of Winnemucca, Nevada, sustained broken bones, cuts and scrapes.

The team pulled Alan Hardman out and pushed the car on its side, raising it for another player to grab his wife.

Alan Hardman tells the Idaho Statesman the team didn't hesitate. He doesn't know what they would have done without them.

Players brought flowers, cookies and cards for the meeting Thursday evening at Hardman's daughter's home in Meridian, Idaho.

