Partial roof collapse closes several businesses on Dutchman's Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several businesses on Dutchman’s Lane are closed after a portion of a roof collapsed.

An air condition unit fell through the roof above the LabCorp, located at 3901 Dutchman’s Lane, causing a 20x20 foot hole, according to a representative for Paul Davis Restoration.

Gould’s Discount Medical, Mortenson’s Family Dental, Jimmy John’s, Metropolitan Ankle & Foot Center and Norton Diagnostic Center are also located in the complex.

It is not clear when the businesses will reopen.

