Partial roof collapse closes several businesses on Dutchman's La - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Partial roof collapse closes several businesses on Dutchman's Lane

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An air condition unit fell through the roof above the LabCorp, located at 3901 Dutchman’s Lane, causing a 20x20 foot hole, according to a representative for Paul Davis Restoration. (Source: WAVE 3 News) An air condition unit fell through the roof above the LabCorp, located at 3901 Dutchman’s Lane, causing a 20x20 foot hole, according to a representative for Paul Davis Restoration. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several businesses on Dutchman’s Lane are closed after a portion of a roof collapsed.

An air condition unit fell through the roof above the LabCorp, located at 3901 Dutchman’s Lane, causing a 20x20 foot hole, according to a representative for Paul Davis Restoration.

>> PHOTOS: Viewers share pics of storm damage

Gould’s Discount Medical, Mortenson’s Family Dental, Jimmy John’s, Metropolitan Ankle & Foot Center and Norton Diagnostic Center are also located in the complex.

It is not clear when the businesses will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly