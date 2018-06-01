30-year-old evicted by parents meets deadline to leave home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

30-year-old evicted by parents meets deadline to leave home

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (AP) - The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters Friday morning as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents' home in Camillus (kuh-MIHL'-us), New York. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2 ½ hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.

Rotondo told the newspaper he called the police because he believed his son's Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn't let him look for them. The father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Virginia getting ready for major health care overhaul

    Virginia getting ready for major health care overhaul

    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:37:07 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-01 14:42:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
    Ending years of partisan gridlock, Virginia's GOP-led General Assembly approves expanding Medicaid coverage to the state's poor.More >>
    Ending years of partisan gridlock, Virginia's GOP-led General Assembly approves expanding Medicaid coverage to the state's poor.More >>

  • 30-year-old evicted by parents meets deadline to leave home

    30-year-old evicted by parents meets deadline to leave home

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 14:27:33 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-01 14:42:22 GMT
    The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
    The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-01 14:42:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly