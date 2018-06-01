Judge won't reinstate manslaughter charges in frat death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A judge has refused to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge's hazing-related death last year.
Prosecutors sought to appeal a magistrate's decision to dismiss the most serious charges in the death of 19-year-old sophomore engineering student Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after falling several times at the house the night of a bid acceptance ceremony and party.
Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest ruled Wednesday that the lower court decision could not be appealed. However, she said that prosecutors are free to refile the charges.
"We will continue to push to have this case heard by a higher court," said Joe Grace, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. "Our office remains committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family."
After drinking heavily that night, Piazza had to be helped upstairs to a couch, but soon after he fell down the basement stairs and had to be carried back upstairs. He spent much of the ensuing evening and overnight on a couch, exhibiting signs of pain and discomfort.
Members of the fraternity took half-hearted and even counterproductive steps to address his condition, ultimately leaving him alone.
By the next morning, Piazza was back in the basement, where fraternity members found him unconscious. They carried him upstairs but waited 40 minutes to call for help.
A magistrate has twice tossed many of the most serious counts after conducting two preliminary hearings in the case.
Wednesday's ruling involved eight defendants, five of whom were charged with involuntary manslaughter. The magistrate dismissed less serious charges against the other three defendants, including reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit hazing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>