Police return to Massachusetts home where 3 bodies found - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police return to Massachusetts home where 3 bodies found

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri... (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...
(Springfield Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon. Two dead bodies have been found at the home of Weldon, who has been charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woma... (Springfield Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon. Two dead bodies have been found at the home of Weldon, who has been charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woma...

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Investigators have returned to the Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

The Republican newspaper reports that among those at the Springfield home early Friday was a ground-penetrating radar imaging company.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday investigators found three bodies "in and around" the home, where 40-year-old Stewart Weldon is believed to live.

Weldon was arrested last weekend following a police chase after fleeing a traffic stop. A woman in his car said Weldon had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat her.

Weldon is being held on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday.

He has not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Board rejects mercy for killer citing abuse, mental illness

    Board rejects mercy for killer citing abuse, mental illness

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:17:21 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:12:16 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...
    The Ohio Parole Board has recommended against mercy for a condemned killer whose attorneys cite a history of abuse and untreated mental illness.More >>
    The Ohio Parole Board has recommended against mercy for a condemned killer whose attorneys cite a history of abuse and untreated mental illness.More >>

  • Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home

    Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:47:11 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:12:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Charlie Downs, the artisanal craft distiller at a new Heaven Hill Distilleries, Louisville, Ky., checks gauges on a still that will produce small batches of whiskey. ...(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Charlie Downs, the artisanal craft distiller at a new Heaven Hill Distilleries, Louisville, Ky., checks gauges on a still that will produce small batches of whiskey. ...
    The whiskey industry is celebrating a new Kentucky law that will allow tourists to have bottles shipped from distilleries to their homes.More >>
    The whiskey industry is celebrating a new Kentucky law that will allow tourists to have bottles shipped from distilleries to their homes.More >>

  • Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial

    Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:12:06 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:12:06 GMT
    Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.More >>
    Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly