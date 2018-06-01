Vermont to pay up to $10K to new residents who work remotely

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is willing to pay new residents who work remotely for an out-of-state employer - all in an effort to increase its population.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that will pay those new residents up to $10,000, in an effort to attract younger people to the state.

The Remote Worker Grant Program would cover moving expenses and other costs. It takes effect as of Jan. 1, 2019. Scott signed the bill Wednesday.

The law defines a qualifying worker as working primarily from a Vermont home office or co-working space, and employed full-time by an out-of-state based company.

The state would award grants on first-come, first-served basis.

Vermont's population is flat or slightly shrinking. Scott's called for measures he feels will make Vermont more economically attractive so young people will stay and others might move here, such as more housing and tuition-free college for National Guard members.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.