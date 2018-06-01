WATCH: Tennis player and ball boy crash into each other at French Open

Damir Dzumhur returns a shot during the French Open. (Source: Michel Euler/AP)

(RNN) – Tennis player Damir Dzumhur collided with a ball boy during Friday’s third-round match at the French Open tennis tournament.

Both were chasing the same stray ball, but neither one saw the other before they ran into each other.

The boy crashed to the ground.

The crowd gasped and 26th seeded Dzumhur held out his hands in disbelief after the collision.

Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina went on to lose the third-round match against No. 2 seed, Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Talk about a collision course. ??@DzumhurDamir collides with ball boy during match. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/M5xHLxMlMK — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2018

And as for the ball boy, he’s OK.

