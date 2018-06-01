Cannonball? Browns coach ready for jump into Lake Erie - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cannonball? Browns coach ready for jump into Lake Erie

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) - Hue Jackson's ready to take his dip for the Browns' sunken season.

Cleveland's coach will jump into Lake Erie on Friday, fulfilling the promise he made last year as the Browns were stumbling to an 0-16 record. Jackson's pledge came on the heels of the Browns going 1-15 in his first season with the club.

Jackson said he's learned to "shut my mouth a little bit more."

Jackson won't be alone when he takes his plunge into the chilly waters as over 100 team employees are joining him to raise money for his foundation. He's donating $100 for every employee who takes part, and owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are matching the contributions to support Jackson's foundation, which raises awareness to fight human trafficking in Northeast Ohio.

Beyond making good on his word, Jackson's hoping the event will bring a "cleansing" for the Browns.

