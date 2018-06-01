Driver hits police cruiser diverting traffic

Officer Tim Childs was assisting West Point police on Dixie Highway, near Muldraugh Hill, Friday morning when a driver rear-ended his patrol car and pushed it into the barrier. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A driver crashed into the rear of a police car that was diverting drivers around a fallen tree.

Officer Tim Childs was assisting West Point police on Dixie Highway, near Muldraugh Hill, Friday morning when a driver rear-ended his patrol car and pushed it into the barrier, according to Muldraugh Police Department Chief Dale Harp.

Childs was outside of his vehicle and left the lights in his cruiser flashing.

The driver who hit the cruiser refused medical treatment.

No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.

