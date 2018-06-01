Madisonville Police looking for two men who attacked couple

Madisonville police are looking for two men wanted in a robbery and assault.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Church Street and Graves Street.

Police say the suspects walked up behind a man and woman and began hitting them with clubs.

The woman got away, but the men continued to beat and robbed the man.

Police say the men were seen in the area after the attack in a black 2003 Chervrolet pickup.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police or the anonymous Crimestoppers hotline at (270) 825-1111.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.