Police: Convicted felon had weed, gun, pills next to bed where child was sleeping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man on home incarceration is facing numerous new charges following his latest arrest.

Detectives were assisting HIP officers in a search of 30-year-old Larry McClain's home on 32nd Street on Thursday.

That's when they found "nine individually wrapped baggies of Xanax, packaged for sale. Each baggie had approximately 50 pills in each bag," McClain's arrest report said.

The report also said there was another large bag filled with an "extremely large amount of Xanax." Officers also found a gun and cash, as well as smoked marijuana blunts in a nearby ash tray. This was all found next to the bed on which a small child was sleeping during the search, and the home is less than 1,000 feet away from Carter Traditional Elementary School.

McClain's arrest report also indicated he had been charged "on multiple other dates" for trafficking in pills and possessing guns.

McClain faces charges of trafficking and possession, as well as possession of a handgun by a felon, among others.

