KY zip line, climbing wall operators have to register with Ag. Dept. by July 1

According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, aerial recreation device operators have to be registered by July 1, 2018 or halt operations.(Source: Pixabay.com)

According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, aerial recreation device operators have to be registered by July 1, 2018 or halt operations.

According to the law this includes but not limited to devices to: simulate rock climbing, beams, bridges, cable traverses, climbing walls, nets, platforms, ropes, swings, towers, zip lines, or jump systems that are installed on or in trees, poles, portable structures, buildings, or that are part of a self-supporting structure.

The general assembly passed the legislation in 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

For more information, CLICK HERE or call (502) 573-0282.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.