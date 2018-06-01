SEC relaxes transfer rules, clearing path for UF's Jefferson

By The Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference has relaxed a rule regarding intra-league transfers, clearing the way for former Mississippi receiver Van Jefferson to play at Florida this fall.
The powerhouse league passed legislation Friday during its meetings in Destin, Florida, that allows players at a school under NCAA sanctions to transfer to another institution within the conference without sitting out a season. Florida and Texas A&M sponsored the proposal.
Jefferson, a fourth-year junior, caught 42 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown in 2017 for Ole Miss. He had 999 yards receiving in two seasons. He still has to gain clearance from the NCAA, but that seems like a formality after six other former Ole Miss players were cleared to play this season after transferring.
