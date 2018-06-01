Oopstate: Cynthia Nixon campaign email misspells Ithaca - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oopstate: Cynthia Nixon campaign email misspells Ithaca

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The gubernatorial campaign of actress and activist Cynthia Nixon learned a hard lesson about New York state geography when it misspelled the name of the city of Ithaca in an email to supporters.

The Democrat's campaign repeatedly spelled the city "Ithica" in Friday's email, which invited voters to an event with Nixon on Sunday in the upstate city.

Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year's Democratic primary.

A Cuomo campaign aide ridiculed the mistake, tweeting that while Nixon's "Sex and the City" character may have never left Manhattan, someone auditioning for governor should be able to hire better writers.

A Nixon spokeswoman says the email was sent in error. She provided a photo of a campaign worker writing "Ithaca" correctly several dozen times on a dry erase board.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Yellowstone park boss says retirement isn't tied to politics

    Yellowstone park boss says retirement isn't tied to politics

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:17:17 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:22:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...
    Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.More >>
    Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.More >>

  • Outgoing Missouri governor signs 'revenge porn' law

    Outgoing Missouri governor signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:11:37 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:47:18 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:11:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly