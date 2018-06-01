Chilean teenager shares lead at Memorial - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Chilean teenager shares lead at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Joaquin Niemann made an 8-foot birdie putt on his final hole to share the lead with Kyle Stanley in the Memorial.

Tiger Woods hit the ball well enough to be up there with them at Muirfield Village, except for missing five putts inside 7 feet.

Niemann is a 19-year-old from Chile in just his fifth pro start, and he already had a pair of top 10s on the PGA Tour. On a soft course yielding low scores, he made seven birdies to join Stanley (66) at 11-under 133.

They were two shots ahead of Byeong Hun An (67). Jason Day, who has never finished better than 15th at the Memorial, had another 68 and was three back.

Woods had to settle for a 67. He was six behind.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

    APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

    Friday, June 1 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 10:17:04 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:23:07 GMT
    One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.More >>
    One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.More >>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:23:03 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:47:18 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:22:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly