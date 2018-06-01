Eat a donut, do some good: Salvation Army rolls out social media challenge

The association between donuts and doing good dates back to the 1930's, according to the Salvation Army. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first Friday of June is typically celebrated by Americans as National Donut Day. But for the Salvation Army it’s National Donut Month.

The organization has extended the donut festivities throughout the month of June by encouraging pastry lovers to get competitive in the name of doing good.

It’s called the Donut Day Challenge. Participants have been instructed to record themselves eating a donut as fast as they can, according to the guidelines provided by the Salvation Army. Then the video should be shared on social media accompanied by a tag - TheSalvationArmyLouisville on Facebook, or @salarmylouky on Instagram. #LouisvilleDonutChallege should follow all of the submissions.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Fish for free this weekend in Kentucky

+ Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home

+ Ballard High quadruplet reaches graduation goal after brain tumor scare

Participants can then pledge their donation to the organization and challenge friends to do the same.

The association between donuts and good deeds dates back to the 1930's, according to the Salvation Army. Donut lassies, volunteers who baked and delivered donuts to soldiers, were commonplace during World War I. Up to 9,000 donuts were served to the troops daily, according to the Salvation Army.

“Donut lassies on the front line wanted to bring a bit of home to the soldiers so they started making donuts,” Major Cathy Williams of Salvation Army Louisville said. “And that’s how Donut Day started.”

Read more about the Salvation Army Louisville and the Donut Challenge here.

The challenge runs through the entire month of June.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.