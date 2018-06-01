Bardstown Police searching for theft suspects

A surveillance camera captured the suspects leaving the store in this vehicle. (Source: Bardstown Police)

Bardstown Police said the two suspects are accused of theft. (Source: Bardstown Police)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Bardstown Police have asked for the public’s help identifying two subjects.

The department posted two surveillance photos on social media on Friday morning. The photos shows two people leaving a store. Police said both are wanted in connection a recent theft.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police have not released the exact store where the theft occurred or the time and date of the incident.

The suspects left the scene in a maroon SUV, according to police. A photo of the vehicle was provided by officials.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspects has been encouraged to call the Bardstown Police Station at (502) 348-6811.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.