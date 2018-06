FIFA: N America World Cup bid outscores 'high risk' Morocco

By ROB HARRIS and GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writers

FIFA judged Morocco's 2026 World Cup proposals to be "high risk" in three areas and offered significant praise for the North American bid, which outscored its rival by a wide margin in an inspection evaluation report published Friday.

The joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico scored 402/500, while Morocco registered 275/500 and had proposals on stadiums, accommodation and transport flagged as high risks.

The 2026 World Cup is the first tournament FIFA has confirmed will expand from 32 to 48 teams - putting increasing demands on the stadiums and facilities required to stage 80 games.

"The amount of new infrastructure required for the Morocco 2026 bid to become reality cannot be overstated," the bid evaluation task force said in a report published ahead of the June 13 vote by the FIFA Congress.

"The Morocco 2026 bid and United 2026 bid represent two almost opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the nature of their bids."

No part of North America's proposals was called high risk and FIFA said it "has a clear lead" to advance the governing body's mission to "push new boundaries in terms of sports-related technology and engagement" since stadiums and hotels already exist.

"FIFA (could) focus on a number of exciting initiatives relating to sports science, fan engagement, multimedia interaction and other new forms of digitalization," the report said.

The North Americans scored the only maximum 5 mark for its ticketing and hospitality plans, which helped drive a forecast revenue for the tournament of $14.3 billion, "significantly higher" than Morocco's $7.2 billion.

However, the lowest mark out of 5 for either bid in each of nine categories is 2.0 for the American's projected organizing costs which were driven up by having 16 stadiums instead of the minimum 12.

In 20 categories evaluated for risk, the North American bid had three medium-risk areas - government support, human rights and labor standards, and organizing costs - and 17 low risk.

Morocco had the three high-risk sections, 10 medium risk - also including human rights and labor standards - and seven low risk.

FIFA ordered more rigorous inspections after criticism of the 2018-2022 World Cup votes in 2010 when Russia and Qatar won despite being judged the riskiest by a task force.

FIFA's five-man panel could have disqualified Morocco had the North African country recorded less than two out of five in the overall average scoring, and less than two on key measures including stadiums.

The FIFA Council has to approve both candidates at a June 10 meeting in Moscow. The final vote of up to 207 member federations is three days later and the inspection task force scores can be ignored when making their decision.

FIFA sent a second group of officials to Morocco after finding deficiencies in their bid offering, including the stadiums proposed.

While Morocco has said it needs to spend almost $16 billion on infrastructure for the 48-team World Cup, including building or renovating all 14 stadiums, North American does not require any tournament-specific building work.

"Accommodation was assessed as being the largest challenge facing the Morocco 2026 bid," the bid evaluation report said. "Only two of the 14 proposed stadiums would have sufficient levels of general accommodation to meet the minimum requirements."

The FIFA evaluation confirmed an Associated Press report in April that Morocco did not declare its anti-LGBT law to the governing body in the human rights risk assessment included in the bid book.

"The documents submitted do not specifically discuss risks to some potentially affected groups, such as representatives of the LGBTI+ community," the FIFA report said. "Also absent from the documents is a comprehensive methodology to prioritize risks."

Morocco's bid on Friday said FIFA's task force "confirms the quality of the Moroccan bid book," but offered no response to the shortcomings.

The North American campaign has been dogged by questions on the impact of policies from the Trump administration, including attempts to implement a ban on travel by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

The U.S. offered fresh guarantees to FIFA there will be no discrimination around entry to the United States at a World Cup in 2026.

"Due to new entry regulations that are currently being proposed in the United States in relation to citizens from certain countries, there are significant risks to discrimination-free entry to the country," FIFA said.

