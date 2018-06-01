Parishioners worried about 5 church cluster in Portland, West Louisville

Christ the King parishioner Deborah Wade, 63, has been a member since the second grade. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Archdiocese of Louisville confirmed it has received numerous letters of concern from parishioners of five of its churches that will be clustered.

That means one pastor for five parishes. Four of the churches are in West Louisville, one is in Portland. Church members are fearful of losing the family identity that they have built over the years, and one e-mail that couldn't be traced that was forwarded to Archbishop Joseph Kurtz is both concerning and controversial.

The Archdiocese told WAVE 3 News in a statement:

"Parish clustering (one pastor serving two or more parishes) has been part of the structure of the Archdiocese for many decades. Presently we have 74 pastors and 2 pastoral administrators serving 110 parishes. "The Archdiocese is committed to providing strong pastoral care to the five parishes in West Louisville and Portland, while maintaining the unique identity and collaborative efforts of these parishes with deep roots in our Archdiocese. "The five parishes will be served by three priests: A full-time pastor, Father Charles 'Chuck' Walker; a full-time associate pastor, Father Deogratias Samba, A.J. and a part-time senior associate, Father Tom Gentile. "Saint Augustine, Christ the King, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Saint Martin De Porres, all in West Louisville and Good Shepherd Parish in Portland will be served by a full-time pastor." - Archdiocese of Louisville

But some Church members said one priest is leaving in two years and another is only available on weekends.

Deborah Wade is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

"We got the notification (in April) that the Archbishop had assigned one priest as a pastor over five churches," Wade said.

Wade, 63, has been a member of Christ the King since she was in the second grade.

"It's unfair to him, and it's unfair to us," Wade continued.

Wade read from a controversial e-mail circulating among parishioners. Another church member forwarded it to Archbishop Joseph Kurtz. Allegedly, it's from Good Shepherd's Concerned Parishioners, but it could not be verified by WAVE 3 News or the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Wade read from it:

"We pride ourselves in being part of historic Portland, not the West End."

It continues,

"We will not put ourselves in harm's way by attending events in their parishes. We do not want our families exposed to that environment."

There's no way of knowing who actually wrote the note. Archbishop Kurtz responded to the concerned church member that the authenticity couldn't be validated, but took issue with the racism it presented.

"I want to stress that as Catholics, we are called to welcome all," Archbishop Kurtz said, addressing the note's contents.

Wade said she and other parishioners are hoping something can be worked out to add at least one more Pastor.

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese told WAVE 3 News that the pastor will also be helped by capable deacons:

"Deacon Jim Turner, the current pastoral administrator for Saint Martin de Porres and Saint Augustine Parishes, has been assigned to the five parishes along with the other three deacons (Deacon Paul Bissig, Deacon Michael Burchett, and Deacon Keith McKenzie) who are presently assigned to one or more of the parishes. These parishes also are blessed with dedicated lay leaders who will assist the priests and deacons in leading the parishes. Father Walker and Father Deo Samba are attending the meeting to let the parishioners know that, they are all working together and will work together to build holy, vibrant and healthy parishes." - Archdiocese of Louisville

The meeting will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, June 5, at the Catholic Enrichment Center at 3146 West Broadway.

