JUST IN: Two new cases of hep A confirmed in WAVE Country restaurant employees

An employee at the McDonald's on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana tested positive for hep A, according to a release from the Clark County Health Department.

Consumers who dined at the McDonald's location between May 9 and May 30, 2018 have been encouraged to be tested for the virus, seeing as they could have been exposed. The risk for transmission for this occurence is now, although Clark County is within a defined hep A outbreak area, according to the department.

The department said the McDonald's location has assisted the office by providing records and activating an effective sanitation plan. The location has also performed well on inspections with no previous critical violations.

In Louisville, a second employee at the Denny's on Dutchman's Lane has been diagnosed with acute hepatitus A, according to a release from Metro officials. The first employee was diagnosed in March.

Customers who ate at the Denny's location between May 4 and May 24, 2018 have been encouraged to either be tested or be on alert for symptoms associated with hep A, though the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness said that the risk of contracting the virus from eating at the location is low.

The St. Matthews Denny's location received a 93-A and 94-A on its last two health inspections, according to the department. All employees will be vaccinated and disinfection and sanitation practices are being followed.

These are the symptoms to watch for:

Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Darkened urine

Pale stools

Jaundice

Anyone with these symptoms needs to go to the doctor immediately.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread by eating or putting an object in your mouth which was in contact with an infected person's feces. Vigorous hand washing for all hospitality employees is strongly encouraged to stop the spread of disease.

There have been more then 250 hepatitis A cases diagnosed in Louisville since the Department for Public Health declared a statewide outbreak in November of 2017.

