JUST IN: Two new cases of hep A confirmed in WAVE Country restaurant employees

The Archdiocese of Louisville's decision to cluster five churches in West Louisville and Portland has church members concerned.More >>
The Archdiocese of Louisville's decision to cluster five churches in West Louisville and Portland has church members concerned.More >>
The Kentucky Bourbon industry was among those caught in the middle of a possible looming trade war on a day meant for celebration.More >>
The Kentucky Bourbon industry was among those caught in the middle of a possible looming trade war on a day meant for celebration.More >>
The organization has extended the donut festivities throughout the month of June by encouraging pastry lovers to get competitive in the name of doing good.More >>
The organization has extended the donut festivities throughout the month of June by encouraging pastry lovers to get competitive in the name of doing good.More >>
An employee at the McDonald's on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana tested positive for hep A, according to a release from the Clark County Health Department.More >>
An employee at the McDonald's on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, Indiana tested positive for hep A, according to a release from the Clark County Health Department.More >>
Until now, whiskey tourists in Kentucky have been able to sniff the aromas from bourbon-making and sip the finished product during distillery tours. But they haven't been allowed to ship bottles home.More >>
Until now, whiskey tourists in Kentucky have been able to sniff the aromas from bourbon-making and sip the finished product during distillery tours. But they haven't been allowed to ship bottles home.More >>